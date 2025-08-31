Berlin Barracks / DUI Refusal / Gross Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A3006108 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka STATION: Berlin Barracks CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/31/2025 0223 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 N mm 66.2 VIOLATION: DUI Refusal / Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Ashton Davis AGE: 24 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 89 near mile marker 66.2 in the town of Waterbury. The vehicle was safely stopped near mile marker 59.8 in the northbound lane by the Berlin Police Department. The operator was identified as Ashton Davis (24) of Winooski, Vermont. While speaking with Davis, Troopers observed signs of impairment. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Davis was later released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on September 18, 2025, at 08:30 hours, to answer to the above charges.
The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by the Berlin Police Department and Montpelier Police Department.
COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/25 @ 0830 COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
