PM Modi Meets Chinese Communist Party's Cai Qi In Tianjin

PM Narendra Modi, during his China visit for the SCO Summit, met Cai Qi, Secretary of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party, in Tianjin. The meeting focused on strengthening political communication, fostering mutual understanding, and exploring ways to improve India-China ties.

