Bigg Boss 19: No Eviction This Week As Salman Khan Pulls Fun Stunt With Awez Darbar

The first week of Bigg Boss 19 has been packed with drama, heated arguments, and chaos-mostly revolving around food. During the season's first Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, host Salman Khan didn't hold back. He scolded several contestants for their behavior and also took some light-hearted jabs at others.

First Eviction Promo Creates Buzz

As anticipation builds around the first eviction, Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar promises more excitement. Seven contestants were nominated in the first week: Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Basir Ali, Pranit More, Zeeshan Qadri, and Natalia.

A recently released promo teases the elimination, with Salman Khan gearing up to announce the name of the evicted contestant. However, the clip cleverly avoids revealing who it is, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Eviction Cancelled, Contestants Get a Second Chance

According to Bigg Boss Khabri, a popular fan page known for accurate inside reports, no eviction has actually taken place this week. In a surprising twist, the makers of the show have decided to give all the nominated contestants another chance. This unexpected decision has sparked mixed reactions among fans-some appreciating the second chance, others wanting to see the game intensify.

With no one leaving the house this week, tensions are expected to rise even more as contestants prepare for the next round of nominations. The drama, it seems, is only just beginning.

Salman Khan made Awej Darbar dance

In a fun twist on Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan challenged contestant Awez Darbar to reveal house secrets while pole dancing! In a new promo shared by Colors TV, Awez named Abhishek and Nehal as his favorite pair, hinting at abudding romance. When asked who's the most controlling, he took Gaurav Khanna's name, saying Gaurav tries to direct everyone around. The fun segment left Salman in splits!