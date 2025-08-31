Saudi Offers Bangladeshis With Leisure Travel Opportunities At National Hajj And Umrah Fair In Dhaka

Dhaka, August 31, 2025 - The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), under its national tourism brand“Saudi, Welcome to Arabia”, showcased an exciting array of cultural and leisure travel opportunities at the National Hajj and Umrah Fair 2025 held from August 14-16, 2025 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka, which is designed for Bangladeshi travelers looking to extend their spiritual journey with tours of the unique attractions across the Kingdom.

At the fair, five trade partners in Bangladesh including Ababil Hajj Groups, Amda Tours and Travels and Amin Tours and Travels presented curated 'Umrah+' packages featuring everything from Saudi Red Sea cruises to day-long city tours and scenic getaways, giving visitors a glimpse of Saudi's diverse attractions beyond traditional pilgrimage routes.h

The event drew thousands of visitors who expressed strong interest in exploring the Kingdom's hidden treasures. Among the most popular options were the Red Sea Cruise – for a luxurious escape on pristine waters; the Tour to Taif – the cool, picturesque hill city perfect for summer retreats; and the Day tour for Jeddah – the cosmopolitan gateway blending heritage and modern charm.

These tour packages highlight Saudi's rich heritage, natural beauty, and modern hospitality, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goal to become a global tourism hub.

Explore Saudi beyond pilgrimage

In recent years, an increasing number of Bangladeshi travelers have shown interest in combining their spiritual journey with leisure experiences. Here are some of the top attractions featured at the fair:

Saudi Red Sea is a key tourist attraction for its pristine beaches, rich marine biodiversity, luxury resorts, coral reefs for diving and snorkeling, and year-round warm climate. It offers world-class water sports, eco-tourism, and cultural heritage experiences, making it a prime destination for leisure and adventure travelers.

Jeddah is a major gateway to Saudi and holds great tourist importance due to its historic Al-Balad district (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), vibrant Corniche along the Red Sea, modern shopping malls, cultural festivals, and proximity to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. It blends heritage, art, cuisine, and contemporary lifestyle, making it a top destination for both cultural and leisure tourism.

Taif is a popular Saudi tourist destination known for its cool mountain climate, scenic landscapes, rose gardens, and traditional markets. It offers summer resorts, historical sites, and cultural festivals, making it an ideal retreat from the desert heat.

AlUla and Madain Saleh (Hegra) are iconic Saudi destinations famed for their UNESCO World Heritage status, ancient Nabatean tombs, rock formations, and archaeological wonders. They attract visitors for history, culture, desert landscapes, and unique adventure tourism experiences.

Abha is a top tourist destination in Saudi, known for its cool climate, scenic mountains, lush green landscapes, cable car rides, and rich Asir culture. It offers heritage villages, vibrant art, and nature tourism, making it ideal for summer vacations.

Battle of Badr site holds great historical and religious significance as the location of the first major battle in Islamic history, where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions achieved a decisive victory. It attracts visitors interested in Islamic heritage, history, and spirituality.

Khaybar is historically significant as the site of the famous Battle of Khaybar during the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) era. Today, it attracts tourists for its Islamic heritage, ancient forts, volcanic landscapes, and archaeological sites, making it a key destination for history and culture enthusiasts.

Easier travels, bigger experiences

As part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plan, Saudi aims to welcome over 3 million Bangladeshi travelers annually by 2030,strengthening cultural ties and supporting economic diversification. To make travel hassle-free, Saudi has streamlined visa processing for Bangladeshi nationals, enabling quick approvals for Umrah+ visitors. This flexibility allows travelers to explore Saudi before or after performing their religious rites, making their journey both spiritual and memorable. More than 50 weekly flights ensure smooth and convenient travel between Bangladesh and Saudi.

“Saudi, Welcome to Arabia” is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi with the world and welcoming travelers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand's role is to drive forward the country's tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travelers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. As the world's fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.

