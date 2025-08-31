Le Méridien Offers Exclusive Benefits To EBL Priority Clients

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dhaka: Le Méridien Dhaka, a prestigious international 5-star hotel chain offers exclusive privileges to Eastern Bank (EBL) Priority Clients. M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank and Constantinos S. Gavriel, General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka signed an agreement to his effect in Dhaka recently. Present among others were Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management; Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking; Farzana Qader, Head of Retail Alliance from EBL; and Zubair Faroque Chowdhury, Director, Sales and Marketing, and Taslim Nayla Adita, Assistant Manager, Marketing and Communication from Le Méridien Dhaka.

