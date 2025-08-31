Le Méridien Offers Exclusive Benefits To EBL Priority Clients

Le Méridien Offers Exclusive Benefits To EBL Priority Clients
Dhaka: Le Méridien Dhaka, a prestigious international 5-star hotel chain offers exclusive privileges to Eastern Bank (EBL) Priority Clients. M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank and Constantinos S. Gavriel, General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka signed an agreement to his effect in Dhaka recently. Present among others were Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management; Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking; Farzana Qader, Head of Retail Alliance from EBL; and Zubair Faroque Chowdhury, Director, Sales and Marketing, and Taslim Nayla Adita, Assistant Manager, Marketing and Communication from Le Méridien Dhaka.
-N
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment