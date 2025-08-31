Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Attack Man Riding Moped In Sumy Region

2025-08-31 06:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked a civilian in the Shostka district while he was riding a moped. The incident occurred [at around 10:00] in the Khutir-Mykhailivskyi community. Due to the threat of repeated strikes, medics couldn't immediately reach the scene. The man managed to drive toward them," the statement reads.

Read also: Russian forces attack Sumy region's Shostka and Konotop districts, one injured

Despite the danger, an emergency medical team eventually reached the victim. He is now in the hospital receiving treatment.

On August 30, Russian forces carried out 100 attacks on the Sumy region, injuring at least one person.

Photo: Fotokon – Fotolia

