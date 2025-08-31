Kuwait PM Congratulates Trinidad And Tobago On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo, congratulating her on her country's Independence Day. (end)
ahm
ahm
