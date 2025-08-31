Army Commander Reviews Relief Operations In Flood-Hit Punjab, Jammu
Forty-seven columns, as well as Army Aviation and Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, have been activated along with formation engineers, medical and communication resources to provide immediate relief.
Aviation assets and IAF platforms were extensively deployed with 24 aircraft, including three Advanced Light Helicopters, 10 reconnaissance and observation helicopters, six Mi-17s and a Chinook, pressed into service to ensure evacuation and supply of essential relief material, the Command said in the statement.
Western Command chief, Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, visited forward areas affected by the floods in Jammu and Punjab to review the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and was briefed on the extensive rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by army troops in close coordination with the state administration, police, and civil authorities.
The army commander expressed satisfaction over the high level of preparedness, swift deployment of columns, and round-the-clock efforts in evacuating stranded civilians, providing medical aid, essential supplies and restoring connectivity.
He also complimented the dedication and the good work done by all stakeholders, including police and civil administration officials, appreciating the synergy displayed in mitigating the crisis.
Western Command remains committed to providing all possible assistance to civil administration and the local population, with the singular aim of mitigating the impact of floods and restoring normalcy at the earliest, the state said.
A day earlier, Punjab's Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal has criticised the Central government, holding it responsible for worsening the state's worst flood disaster in the past 37 years. Goyal asserted that the timely release of water by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in June could have significantly reduced the damage caused by the floods.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment