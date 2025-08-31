Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Israeli Settlement Near Hebron Sparks Controversy

2025-08-31 05:47:20
(MENAFN) A newly constructed Israeli settlement neighborhood was established on Saturday close to the unauthorized Kiryat Arba settlement, located on the edge of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

This development marks the first such expansion in many years.

The new neighborhood, set up near the Beni Naim junction to the south of Hebron, has reportedly welcomed ten families in recent days, as reported by a news outlet.

The settlement, named Aviad, holds a strategically important position on the route linking Hebron with other unauthorized Israeli outposts located further south of the city.

According to the Kiryat Arba Council, the purpose of this new settlement is to "sever the geographical connection between Palestinian lands from Hebron to the Negev Desert and strengthen the connection between the (illegal Israeli) settlements of Kiryat Arba and Ma'ale Hever."

The Council's Chairman, Yisrael Bramson, characterized the neighborhood's establishment as "a historic step that brings to life a vision that has continued for generations."

International law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, deems all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank unlawful, as it bans an occupying force from relocating its own population into territories it occupies.

This announcement aligns with a planned meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet on Sunday, where officials are anticipated to discuss potential measures against Palestinians.

These may include annexation initiatives in the West Bank, in reaction to proposed recognitions of Palestine by some Western nations expected in September.

MENAFN31082025000045017167ID1109998350

