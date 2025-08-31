Dubai International Program for Writing launches third ‘Illustrations for Children’s Stories’ workshop to enhance creative skills
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 29 August 2025- The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), a key initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), hosted the third edition of the ‘Illustrations for Children's Stories’ workshop at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Under the guidance of illustrator Fatima Al-Amri, the workshop brought together enthusiastic young artists eager to refine their abilities in children's book illustration.
The workshop was designed to enhance the artistic skills of participants by introducing them to modern techniques in both traditional and digital illustration. It promoted a hybrid approach that encouraged blending both styles to create high-quality visuals that meet industry standards in children’s publishing. The workshop further aimed to empower artists to utilize AI tools in their work, but only as supportive instruments to maintain the authenticity of their creative expression.
Instructor Fatima Al-Amri said: “The workshop was designed to feature a comprehensive curriculum that includes character development, book and cover design, visual scene composition, and the use of digital illustration techniques to create print-ready works.” Participants also explored mechanisms to analyze outstanding examples of children’s literature, expanding their artistic views and enhancing their skills in visual storytelling.
The workshop incorporated both international and Arabic storytelling models within an analytical framework, which enabled participants to gain deeper insights into how the connection between text and imagery evolves in children's literature. Discussions also addressed the principles of artistic trends, with a focus on meeting the cognitive and psychological needs of young readers. This approach enhanced visual experiences and provided practical training that aligns with global standards in the publishing industry.
This initiative highlights MBRF’s constant dedication to strengthening the publishing sector and promoting the development of children’s literature across the Arab world. Through advanced training that integrates the latest technological solutions, MBRF is nurturing a new generation of artists to create engaging, educational content for young audiences.
