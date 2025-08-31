PARAM SUNDARI GEARS UP FOR A MEGA OVERSEAS RELEASE ACROSS 70+ COUNTRIES I MARKS SIDHARTH MALHOTRA’S WIDEST INTERNATIONAL RELEASE
This marks Sidharth Malhotra’s widest international release to date, further underscoring the global buzz around the film.
Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari unfolds in Kerala’s stunning backwaters and follows a North-meets-South love story shaped by emotional complexity, comedic tension, and family dynamics. The film is a celebration of cultural contrasts and shared connection, with a cinematic aesthetic that draws from nostalgia while speaking to contemporary sensibilities.
Audiences are already raving about the sparkling chemistry between Janhvi and Sidharth, whose fresh pairing has taken social media by storm. Whether in moments of tension, romance, or full-blown song sequences, the duo lights up the screen.
The music of Param Sundari is also striking a major chord globally. From the romantic anthem Pardesiya to the sultry Bheeghi Saree, the fun Sunn Mere Yaar Ve, and the high-energy dance track Danger, the soundtrack, composed by Sachin–Jigar and featuring voices like Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, Adnan Sami, and Aditya Rikhari, is already a streaming sensation. With Marudhar Films leading the overseas distribution, Param Sundari is reaching audiences through a strategic, high-impact release campaign designed to meet rising global demand.
Get ready for laughs, love, and music you’ll want on repeat. Book your tickets here now: Param Sundari releases globally in cinemas on 29th August 2025 through Marudhar Entertainment.
