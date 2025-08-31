UAE Firm to Double Yemen’s Aden Solar Capacity and power nearly 700,000 households
(MENAFN- Tawasul) Abu Dhabi, UAE – August 29, 2025 – Yemen’s first and largest solar power facility will double its capacity to 240 megawatts following the groundbreaking of the second phase of the Aden Solar PV Plant, a 120MW expansion developed by UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a Resources Investment Company, in partnership with Yemen’s Ministry of Electricity and Energy.
Located in Bir Ahmed, the plant began operations with 120MW in its first phase, completed at record speed and efficiency. The expansion will make Aden home to Yemen’s largest solar energy project, with commercial operations for the new capacity scheduled for 2026.
Once operational, Phase 2 will generate around 247,462 megawatt-hours annually, enough to power 687,000 households and reduce an estimated 142,345 tonnes of carbon emissions each year. Combined with Phase 1, the facility will cut almost 285,000 tonnes of annual CO₂ emissions - equivalent to removing more than 85,000 cars from the road.
Phase 2 will comprise more than 194,000 solar panels. GSU said the expansion will strengthen energy security in Yemen, reduce reliance on imported fuel, and improve air quality.
Ali Alshimmari, CEO and Managing Director of Global South Utilities, said that bringing clean, reliable electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes is more than an engineering or energy milestone; it is a step toward improving lives and strengthening economic and social security. He added that the project reflects the company’s vision of connecting communities to sustainable development opportunities and placing renewable energy at the heart of growth trajectory.
About GSU
Global South Utilities (GSU) is a UAE-based enterprise dedicated to delivering sustainable infrastructure across the Global South, owned by Resources Investment, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company. With a growing presence in Africa and Asia, GSU develops and operates solar, wind, and hybrid energy systems in collaboration with governments, communities, and investors — building resilient, equitable, and low-carbon solutions where they’re needed most.
Recognizing the urgency of inclusive development and climate resilience, GSU combines innovative technology with long-term partnerships to deliver scalable infrastructure that lasts.
GSU envisions a future where infrastructure powers progress — closing service gaps, expanding opportunity, and accelerating the transition to a greener, more connected world.
