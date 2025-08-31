Last Chance to Dive Into Epic Fun at Modesh Splash Park
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 August 2025: For the final weekend of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025, enjoy unforgettable summer thrills at the incredibly popular Modesh Splash Park! Dubai Festival City Mall’s ultimate family water play destination is offering an exclusive 30% discount on all 2-hour wristband slots, only until 31 August. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy one last weekend of water-filled adventures, endless laughs, and unforgettable summer memories with exhilarating water slides, obstacle runs, and splash zones designed for all ages.
Head to Dubai Festival City Mall to soak up the very best of summer with family and friends and make every splash count!
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
For more information, visit the Dubai Summer Surprises website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.
