Polish F-16 Crash During Training Claims Pilot’s Life


2025-08-31 05:10:46
(MENAFN) A tragic accident struck central Poland Thursday evening when a Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed during a training flight, killing the pilot, according to media reports.

The incident occurred around 7:25 p.m. local time (1725 GMT) as the Polish Air Force’s F-16 Tiger Demo team was preparing ahead of the 2025 Radom International Air Show, media reported, citing officials.

This marks the first-ever F-16 crash in Poland’s aviation history. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who promptly arrived at the crash site and updated Prime Minister Donald Tusk, confirmed the pilot’s death.

"I am at the scene of the tragedy. In the F-16 plane crash, a pilot of the Polish Army lost his life ... this is a great loss for the Air Force and the entire Polish Army," Kosiniak-Kamysz stated on the social media platform X.

Following the fatal crash, organizers have canceled the Radom International Air Show, originally scheduled for August 30–31, as reported by multiple sources.

