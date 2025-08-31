Ukrainian President, Indian Prime Minister Discuss Latest Developments In Ukraine Via Phone Call
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Saturday via phone the latest developments on the Ukrainian issue and ways to "restore peace and stability" in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy stated he had a "constructive and important conversation" with the Indian Prime Minister, during which he affirmed his readiness to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He added via the X platform that India is ready to make the necessary efforts and send an appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during meetings on the sidelines of a summit in China.
The Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with the Russian President on Monday, on the sidelines of the summit, which will be attended by leaders from more than 20 countries.
