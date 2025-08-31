Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukrainian President, Indian Prime Minister Discuss Latest Developments In Ukraine Via Phone Call


2025-08-31 05:07:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Saturday via phone the latest developments on the Ukrainian issue and ways to "restore peace and stability" in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy stated he had a "constructive and important conversation" with the Indian Prime Minister, during which he affirmed his readiness to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He added via the X platform that India is ready to make the necessary efforts and send an appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during meetings on the sidelines of a summit in China.
The Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with the Russian President on Monday, on the sidelines of the summit, which will be attended by leaders from more than 20 countries.

MENAFN31082025000067011011ID1109998298

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search