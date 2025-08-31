Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Restructuring Ties With Coalition Not Withdrawal From International Community - Iraqi PM

Restructuring Ties With Coalition Not Withdrawal From International Community - Iraqi PM


2025-08-31 05:07:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani affirmed that restructuring the relationship with the international coalition does not constitute a withdrawal from the international community, noting that Iraq's current circumstances differ from those of 2014.

In a statement issued by the prime minister's office on Sunday, Al Sudani explained that the government's position on the events in the region is clear and announced at the political, media, and relief levels, noting that Iraq was part of the regional effort to halt Israeli attacks and prevent the conflict from expanding.

He said that 'Iraq First' is not a slogan, but rather a behavior and practical application, and a legal, national, and moral commitment to Iraqis, with all their components and sects. He stressed that Iraq, with its abundant resources and wealth, needs a sustainable economy and development, and genuine reform that does not rely solely on oil.

The prime minister added that Iraq today has the best relations with its regional environment and the international community, and the presence of major international companies in Iraq is evidence of the extent of confidence, and the total Arab and foreign investments have reached more than $100 billion in various sectors.

Al Sudani said development can only be achieved by maintaining security and stability, through the rule of law, the control of weapons, respect for state institutions, the preservation of national decision-making, and the fight against corruption.

MENAFN31082025000067011011ID1109998297

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search