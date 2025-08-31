Expansion Of Azerbaijanmalaysia Cooperation Is Gratifying - President Ilham Aliyev
In his message, President Ilham Aliyev extended his congratulations to King Sultan Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia on his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, noting:
“I am confident that, in accordance with the will of our peoples, the friendship between our countries and our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to grow and strengthen through our joint efforts.”
On this remarkable day, President Ilham Aliyev wished King Sultan Ibrahim robust health, happiness, and success in his work, and extended his wishes for lasting prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Malaysia.
