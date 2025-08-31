Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Air Defense Neutralizes 126 Enemy Drones

2025-08-31 05:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram .

Starting at 21:00 on Saturday, August 30, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using 142 strike UAVs of the Shahed type, along with various decoy drones. The drones were launched from Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The aerial assault was countered by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, drone systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Read also: War update: 182 combat engagements on frontline over past day, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk, Lyman sectors

As of 09:00 on Sunday, August 31, preliminary data indicates that air defense forces shot down or suppressed 126 Shahed-type drones and other decoy UAVs across northern, southern, and eastern regions of the country.

Sixteen strike drones were confirmed to have hit ten locations, while debris from downed drones fell in six areas.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out a large-scale overnight drone attack on the Odesa district, causing damage to energy infrastructure.

Photo: General Staff

