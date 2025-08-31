Ukrainian Air Defense Neutralizes 126 Enemy Drones
Starting at 21:00 on Saturday, August 30, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using 142 strike UAVs of the Shahed type, along with various decoy drones. The drones were launched from Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The aerial assault was countered by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, drone systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.Read also: War update: 182 combat engagements on frontline over past day, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk, Lyman sectors
As of 09:00 on Sunday, August 31, preliminary data indicates that air defense forces shot down or suppressed 126 Shahed-type drones and other decoy UAVs across northern, southern, and eastern regions of the country.
Sixteen strike drones were confirmed to have hit ten locations, while debris from downed drones fell in six areas.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out a large-scale overnight drone attack on the Odesa district, causing damage to energy infrastructure.
Photo: General Staff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment