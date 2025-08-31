Russian Drones Strike Nine Settlements In Kharkiv Region, Causing Damage
“Over the past 24 hours, nine settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy drone strikes,” the statement reads.
According to Syniehubov, the enemy deployed one Geran-2 UAV, one Lancet UAV, five Molniya-type drones, and four drones of unidentified type across the region.
No casualties were reported, but damage was recorded. In the village of Kurhanne in the Kupiansk district, a private home was damaged, as was another in the village of Borova in the Izium district. In Velyka Rohozianka, Bohodukhiv district, a private house and an outbuilding were hit, while in the city of Derhachi, Kharkiv district, a fence was damaged.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 30, debris from Shahed drones damaged five private homes in the Zolochiv community of Kharkiv region.
Photo: Kharkiv RMA
