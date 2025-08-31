Russian Soldier Shot Dead Civilian In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Ukrinform.

According to the statement, another war crime committed by Russian forces against Ukraine's civilian population was captured on video and shared via a Telegram channel.

“According to the investigation, on August 28, 2025, in the settlement of Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk district, a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces hid behind a garage on private property. Upon seeing a man in the yard, he aimed and fatally shot the civilian with automatic weaponry,” the report states.

The incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Article 438, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to war crimes resulting in death.

Russian soldier shoots dead civilian in Donetsk region

A pre-trial investigation is underway. Urgent investigative actions are being taken to identify both the victim and the Russian serviceman responsible for the crime.

Earlier, the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard reported that aerial reconnaissance in one of the settlements of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, recorded a Russian soldier shooting dead an elderly man in his yard. According to available information, the perpetrator was a serviceman of the 95th Separate Rifle Regiment, part of the 5th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army of the Russian Armed Forces.