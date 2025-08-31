President Of Azerbaijan: Elevation Of Azerbaijankyrgyzstan Relations To Strategic Partnership Reflects Steadfast Will Of Our Peoples
In his message, President Ilham Aliyev extended his best wishes to President Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan, noting:
“Under your leadership, extensive construction works and reforms have been carried out in brotherly Kyrgyzstan, achieving significant successes in socio-economic development. It is gratifying to see the current dynamic development of relations between our countries, which are bound by shared spiritual values and historical-cultural roots.”
The Azerbaijani President expressed confidence that joint efforts to preserve and strengthen the traditions of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, as well as to further expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation, will continue successfully.
