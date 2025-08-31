Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev: Expansion Of Azerbaijanmalaysia Cooperation Is Gratifying

President Ilham Aliyev: Expansion Of Azerbaijanmalaysia Cooperation Is Gratifying


2025-08-31 05:06:09
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The development and expansion of Azerbaijan–Malaysia intergovernmental relations, based on good traditions, mutual trust, and cooperation, is gratifying, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his letter of congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, on the occasion of the country's National Day – Independence Day.

In his message, President Ilham Aliyev extended his congratulations to King Sultan Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia on his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, noting:

“I am confident that, in accordance with the will of our peoples, the friendship between our countries and our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to grow and strengthen through our joint efforts.”

On this remarkable day, President Ilham Aliyev wished King Sultan Ibrahim robust health, happiness, and success in his work, and extended his wishes for lasting prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Malaysia.

MENAFN31082025000195011045ID1109998269

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search