Trump is nonchalant about arrest of ex-directors of FBI, CIA over Russiagate
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated that he “would not be bothered” if former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan were arrested in connection with Russiagate investigations.
"Would not bother me at all," Trump said in an interview with a news outlet, when asked whether he would be comfortable seeing the former officials handcuffed on television.
The remarks come after the declassification of Russiagate documents and a criminal referral to the Justice Department by the Director of National Intelligence. Trump indicated that arrests “should” occur but emphasized that he deliberately avoids direct involvement in the process.
"I can say that they should be arrested," he told the outlet, noting that their guilt would depend on the findings of ongoing investigations.
Trump described the actions of Comey and Brennan as disgraceful, saying they "cheated, they lied, they did so many bad things, evil things that were so bad for the country." He further called them "sick people" who "committed all the crimes."
The interview was conducted on Friday, with excerpts released on Saturday and the full hour-long discussion set to be available Monday.
The controversy revolves around probes into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. While the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation and the subsequent Mueller probe confirmed extensive Russian interference, they found insufficient evidence of criminal conspiracy involving the Trump campaign.
In 2025, the Justice Department launched a grand jury investigation into claims that national security officials conspired to falsely link Trump to Russia, following the intelligence referral accusing the former Obama administration of manipulating information.
