US Senators Call on Rubio to Boost Gaza Humanitarian Aid
(MENAFN) Five United States senators have appealed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to leverage American influence in order to enable large-scale humanitarian aid deliveries into the Gaza Strip, with a particular focus on infant formula for malnourished babies.
Senators Ruben Gallego, Peter Welch, Tim Kaine, Mark Kelly, and Elizabeth Warren urgently addressed "the grave crisis that infants in Gaza face as a result of severe restrictions" on the entry and distribution of humanitarian assistance in a letter sent Friday.
They stated, "Specifically, we write to you today asking that the United States use its full power and authority to immediately facilitate a massive surge in all humanitarian aid," underscoring the need for swift and decisive action.
The senators stressed the moral responsibility that the United States and Israel share to alleviate the harsh conditions threatening Palestinian families.
They pointed out that Israel had banned all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza between March 2 and May 19.
Following this period, Israel introduced the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation system, which the senators claimed has "resulted in a catastrophic decrease in food supplies and other humanitarian aid."
The elected officials framed the crisis as one stemming from "access and political will" rather than a lack of funding, highlighting the need for policy changes over financial contributions.
They drew attention to pallets of baby formula "sitting at the border of Gaza" and cautioned about the tragic loss of more infants to starvation while advocating for ceasefire initiatives.
The senators emphasized core American principles to "ensure children are not starving."
In conclusion, the lawmakers urged Israel to immediately reopen all border crossings and to "vastly scale up the amount of aid," while also broadening the reach of international organizations throughout Gaza.
