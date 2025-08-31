UK on Verge of Shattering Historic Summer Heat Record
(MENAFN) Britain is on the verge of recording its hottest summer since records began, with provisional data from the Met Office pointing to an unprecedented rise in national temperatures, driven by persistent heat and long-term climate shifts.
According to the latest figures, the mean temperature in the UK from June 1 to August 25 hit 16.13°C, surpassing the current all-time summer record of 15.76°C set in 2018. This marks a 1.54°C increase over the long-term seasonal average.
The Met Office stated that summer 2025 will “almost certainly” go down as the warmest on record since data collection began in 1884. If confirmed, this would dethrone 2018 from the top spot and push the legendary summer of 1976 out of the top five.
“Of course, there are still a few days left of meteorological summer to go, but it's very unlikely anything will stop summer 2025 from being the warmest on record,” said Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle. She emphasized that a drastic drop of 4°C below average for the remainder of August—something not forecast—is the only scenario that could prevent the new record.
While the summer of 1976 remains iconic, with 16 days over 32°C, this year saw only nine such days. However, experts stress that the consistency of warmth in 2025 is what sets it apart.
Meteorologists attribute the sustained heat to a mix of environmental factors: parched soils from spring, dominant high-pressure systems, and unusually warm surrounding seas. These conditions have created a “heat-retaining feedback loop,” allowing both daytime and nighttime temperatures to remain unusually elevated.
The report also highlights that minimum temperatures have surged sharply, contributing heavily to the overall temperature rise.
Looking at broader trends, the data shows that the average UK summer temperature between 1991 and 2020 was 14.59°C, a full 0.8°C warmer than the 1961–1990 average—evidence of the country’s accelerating warming trajectory.
Climate scientists warn that this year is another indicator of a deeper pattern. What were once unremarkable summers are now breaking records as the baseline climate steadily shifts. The four heatwaves recorded this season—previously seen as enjoyable warm spells—now stand out starkly in a globally warming context.
Experts caution that this could become the new normal. Climate models suggest Britain’s future summers will trend hotter and drier, with records like this one becoming increasingly frequent.
