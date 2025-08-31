Israel Launches Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon on Sunday, with the Israeli military claiming the bombardment targeted "Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure" in the Beaufort Ridge area, reigniting tensions along the volatile border.
In a statement, the Israeli army asserted the strikes were in response to what it described as violations of "understandings between Israel and Lebanon."
Lebanese media reported that two airstrikes struck the outskirts of Ali al-Taher, Kafr Tibnit, and Upper Nabatieh, rattling nearby homes with powerful shockwaves.
According to media, a separate missile landed on the Darb al-Qamar road in Mifdoun but failed to detonate.
Israeli aircraft also dropped warning leaflets over the border town of Aita al-Shaab, with a direct message: “We will keep working against the infrastructure of Hezbollah, we have warned you.”
The renewed attacks come nearly a year after Israel launched a military campaign in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023 — a conflict that escalated into full-scale war by September 2024. More than 4,000 people were killed and 17,000 injured before a ceasefire was brokered in November.
Despite the truce, Israeli forces have continued near-daily operations in southern Lebanon, citing the need to counter Hezbollah activity.
Under the ceasefire terms, Israel was to complete its military withdrawal by Jan. 26, but after Tel Aviv refused, the deadline was extended to Feb. 18. As of now, Israeli troops remain stationed at five southern border outposts.
