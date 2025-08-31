Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Philippines Warns Filipinos Of Suspicious Job Offers In Myanmar Amid Deployment Ban

2025-08-31 02:46:12
The Philippine Embassy in Myanmar on Friday (August 29) issued an advisory on its official Facebook page, raising concern over the growing number of Filipinos entering the country, reportedly to work as so-called“customer service representatives.”

The embassy reminded Filipinos seeking jobs abroad not to accept suspicious offers in Myanmar, stressing that a deployment ban remains in effect.

According to the embassy, many of those travelling to the Southeast Asian country are believed to be using 70-day business visas.

While no exact figure was released, dozens of Filipinos in the past had sought rescue after being lured by illegal recruiters, falling victim to human trafficking in Myanmar, according to inquirer.

Victims were reportedly recruited through WhatsApp, Facebook, and Telegram, promised legitimate work, but later forced to engage in online fraud.

The embassy urged Filipinos to remain vigilant and reiterated that its Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) Section is open for queries and emergencies at (+95) 998-521-0991.

