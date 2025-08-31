Tracy Moxley Joins Icademy Middle East To Lead The Only KHDA Licensed Virtual School In The UAE

Online and hybrid learning has grown in popularity in the Middle East since the COVID pandemic, and more parents see online and blended learning as a genuine school choice. iCademy Middle East has been serving parents in the region since 2007 and is the only KHDA licensed virtual school that also offers in-person, flexible days for parents in the UAE.

The school has grown from strength-to-strength and has been accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). With an ever-expanding student population, and an appetite to innovate its curriculum and pathways, the school has appointed Tracy Moxley has its new Head of School and Principal, based in Dubai. Moxley takes over from Diane Claver who served as Head of School for 13 years.

Moxley joins iCademy with 25 years of international school leadership experience. She has been based in the UAE since 2014 holding senior roles with GEMS Education and Aldar Academies among others. Prior to that she was head of an international school in Spain and Director of Education of an online academy in Switzerland.

Moxley comes with experience and a commitment to online learning and the opportunities it provides for a range of different students.

Commenting on her appointment, Moxley stated“I am extremely excited to join iCademy as it celebrates its 18th year. I am passionate about the opportunities and flexibility that online learning offers students, and I look forward to leading the school into a new phase of growth and development.”

iCademy' s curriculum is powered by the AMP platform which transforms learning through its research-backed curriculum, cutting-edge tools, and tailored eLearning solutions. This style and approach to learning is unique to iCademy who have built a flexible learning system with experienced teachers over two decades in Dubai. Students benefit from real-time virtual classrooms and asynchronous learning and receive detailed feedback on their learning throughout the semester.

The landscape for online and hybrid learning is rapidly evolving, whilst workplaces and employers across the region move towards more flexible employment solutions. Perhaps parents within Dubai are seeing flexibility in both work and their children's schooling as a key component of modern living.

Children within Dubai often choose to attend iCademy's Knowledge Hub for in-person sessions, enrichment sessions, and for learning interventions through the Hub's learning coaches, and they have the flexibility of attending on the number of days they choose over the course of the week and semester. It's clear that parents have increasingly engaged with this type of learning, and it's often seen as more flexible than traditional schooling, and more in-step with independent, self-paced learning as an adult.

Similarly, in 2023, the Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department announced the results of two surveys on remote working and flexible working hours. The first survey covered 644 companies with over 320,000 employees, while the second surveyed 12,000 employees from the private sector. Findings show that 32% of private companies currently implement remote work policies, with a further 58% of companies expressing readiness to expand remote work. This shift in flexible working naturally leads the conversation to schooling, as workplaces changes often mirror the changes happening within the education sector.

Commenting on this shift towards hybrid living and its natural connection to hybrid schooling, Tracy Moxley stated“It's clear that education is adapting to the evolving needs of families, who have benefited from employer's shift in mindset, with flexible working now a norm in Dubai. I know that iCademy's Knowledge Hub has proven popular for Dubai families who see the benefit of having a learning hub for their children who can selectively attend, get the benefits of face to face but also choose to work independently online when it suits them. In my opinion, this is the future but also a very real present for us at iCademy.”