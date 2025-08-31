White House Moves to Restore Department of Defense Old Name
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, according to a report by media on Saturday, citing a White House official.
This proposal follows President Donald Trump's recent remarks suggesting the revival of the historic title last used in 1947.
While Congress holds the authority to approve such a renaming, the White House is exploring alternative avenues to implement the change, the report added.
Legislative proposals for this rebranding began developing in the early weeks of Trump’s second term. The president has frequently entertained the idea of restoring the old name. "One idea was to ask Congress for authority to restore the former name during a national emergency, while also reviving the title of secretary of war for the department's top civilian official," the report noted.
President Trump emphasized the significance of the original title during a White House statement on Monday: "The old name 'had a stronger sound,'" he said. "As Department of War we won everything, we won everything and I think we're going to have to go back to that."
Trump also indicated the timeline for the change, stating it would happen "over the next week or so."
This proposal follows President Donald Trump's recent remarks suggesting the revival of the historic title last used in 1947.
While Congress holds the authority to approve such a renaming, the White House is exploring alternative avenues to implement the change, the report added.
Legislative proposals for this rebranding began developing in the early weeks of Trump’s second term. The president has frequently entertained the idea of restoring the old name. "One idea was to ask Congress for authority to restore the former name during a national emergency, while also reviving the title of secretary of war for the department's top civilian official," the report noted.
President Trump emphasized the significance of the original title during a White House statement on Monday: "The old name 'had a stronger sound,'" he said. "As Department of War we won everything, we won everything and I think we're going to have to go back to that."
Trump also indicated the timeline for the change, stating it would happen "over the next week or so."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment