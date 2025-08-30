Attention Student Visa Applicants! US Embassy In India Issues Fresh Warning: 'If You Are...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US embassy in India on Saturday issued a fresh warning to Indian students and said that there will be 'serious consequences' if they violate any law or get arrested, which could invite various actions from ineligible for future US visas to being deported to visa being revoked.

“U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas," said the US embassy in India in a post on X.

The US embassy further added,“Follow the rules and don't jeopardize your travel. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right.”

In another warning issued a few days ago, the embassy said,“If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future.”

US visa application process new rules for Indians

Starting August 1 this year, third-party passport collection is no longer allowed at US visa application centres, except for applicants under 18. This means that you must either collect your passport in person or opt for the paid delivery service. For minors, a parent or guardian can collect the passport on behalf of the child, but they must have a letter of authority signed by both parents. However, one should keep in mind that scanned or emailed copies of the letter will not be accepted.

| US visa rule changes for foreign students: A look at key DHS proposals

Additionally, the US Embassy is rolling out a new service that allows applicants to have their passports delivered directly to their home or office. This service will cost ₹1,200 per applicant. To use it, you will need to log into your account on the ustraveldocs website and update your delivery preferences accordingly.

In terms of the Interview Waiver Program, significant reductions are being made. Starting September 2, 2025, many applicants who could previously skip the in-person interview will now be required to attend one at a US Embassy or Consulate. This includes applicants for visas in categories like H, L, F, M, J, E, and O, reports said.

| Argentina eases entry for Indian citizens holding US visas

Furthermore, age exemptions for in-person interviews have been removed, meaning both children under 14 and adults over 79 must now attend interviews. Some visa categories, however, will still be exempt from this change, including A-1 and A-2 visas, certain C-3 visas, G-1 to G-4 visas, NATO-1 to NATO-6 visas, and the TECRO E-1 visa.

Despite these changes, a few things remain the same. Visa fee validity continues to be 365 days from the date of payment, and appointment scheduling can still be done through the official portal. The list of required documents for visa applications also remains unchanged.

A significant change is the introduction of a Visa Integrity Fee, which will take effect on October 1, 2025. This new fee of $250 will apply to most non-immigrant visa applications. The purpose of this fee is to help fund additional security screenings, enhance the visa process's integrity, and offset administrative costs. While the fee itself is non-refundable, applicants who comply with visa regulations may be eligible for a refund, although the refund process is yet to be fully outlined.