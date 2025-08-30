Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Injury Toll From Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 34

2025-08-30 03:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rehina Kharchenko, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As of now, there are already 34 injured as a result of the massive attack. Cleanup operations continue - municipal services have already removed over 100 tonnes of debris. Debris that once were homes, apartments, belongings, things dear to our hearts... We are not giving up. Despite everything," Kharchenko wrote.

On the night of August 29-30, Russian forces carried out a massive strike on Zaporizhzhia using drones and missiles. Initial reports said 30 people had been injured in the attack.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

