Injury Toll From Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 34
"As of now, there are already 34 injured as a result of the massive attack. Cleanup operations continue - municipal services have already removed over 100 tonnes of debris. Debris that once were homes, apartments, belongings, things dear to our hearts... We are not giving up. Despite everything," Kharchenko wrote.Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region with guided bombs, FPV drones, artillery
On the night of August 29-30, Russian forces carried out a massive strike on Zaporizhzhia using drones and missiles. Initial reports said 30 people had been injured in the attack.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
