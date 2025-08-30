Google Adds Calling Cards Feature To Phone App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Google has introduced a new feature in its Phone app called "Calling Cards," allowing users to customize incoming call screens with full images and distinctive text formats, replacing the traditional small contact photos.

The company confirmed that the feature will roll out gradually to users worldwide in phases.

It is part of the new Material 3 design updates in Android and was tested in beta versions of the Phone and Contacts apps before its broader release.

Upon activation, users will choose images from the camera, gallery, or Google Photos, and select fonts and colors to display caller names in a unique style.

This feature resembles Apple's Contact Poster introduced for iPhone users in 2023.

However, unlike Apple's version, Google's Calling Cards do not appear on the recipient's device during a call.

Customization is limited to the user's own device, requiring separate setup for each contact.

In a related update, Google announced a new feature called "Take a Message," designed to automatically respond to missed calls by converting voicemail messages into text.

The company stated that all data will be stored locally on the device to ensure privacy.

Users can record custom greetings or choose from preset templates, and both text and audio versions of messages will appear in the "Recent Calls" tab.

This feature is available starting from Pixel 4 devices and newer, as well as the Pixel Watch 2 when paired with Pixel 6 or later models.

It is expected to roll out to other supported devices in the near future.