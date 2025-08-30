Google Adds Calling Cards Feature To Phone App
Washington: Google has introduced a new feature in its Phone app called "Calling Cards," allowing users to customize incoming call screens with full images and distinctive text formats, replacing the traditional small contact photos.
The company confirmed that the feature will roll out gradually to users worldwide in phases.
It is part of the new Material 3 design updates in Android and was tested in beta versions of the Phone and Contacts apps before its broader release.
Upon activation, users will choose images from the camera, gallery, or Google Photos, and select fonts and colors to display caller names in a unique style.
This feature resembles Apple's Contact Poster introduced for iPhone users in 2023.
However, unlike Apple's version, Google's Calling Cards do not appear on the recipient's device during a call.
Customization is limited to the user's own device, requiring separate setup for each contact.
In a related update, Google announced a new feature called "Take a Message," designed to automatically respond to missed calls by converting voicemail messages into text.
The company stated that all data will be stored locally on the device to ensure privacy.
Users can record custom greetings or choose from preset templates, and both text and audio versions of messages will appear in the "Recent Calls" tab.
This feature is available starting from Pixel 4 devices and newer, as well as the Pixel Watch 2 when paired with Pixel 6 or later models.
It is expected to roll out to other supported devices in the near future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment