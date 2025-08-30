Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanese Army Finds, Dismantles Espionage Device In The South


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Army declared on Saturday the troops found and dismantled an espionage devise planted by the Israeli occupation in South Lebanon.
A specialized unit found the camouflaged device, attached with a camera, hidden in the terrain of Yaroun village. The experts dismantled it, the military said in a statement.
It urged citizens to stay clear of suspicious objects and report to the nearest military position.
The army troops have recently discovered a number of these devices, planted by the occupation forces in the south. (end)
