Russia declares it ‘has no faith’ in German Nord Stream sabotage investigation
(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has accused German authorities of attempting to conceal the true circumstances behind the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions by blaming private individuals as "scapegoats."
Earlier this month, a Ukrainian veteran was arrested in Italy at Germany’s request, accused of being part of a small group of operatives allegedly responsible for the sabotage in the Baltic Sea. Polyansky, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, criticized the lack of transparency from Germany, pointing to frequent media leaks that seem to steer public opinion towards a narrative in which “amateur” operatives, driven by personal motivations, were responsible for the explosions. This narrative, he argued, absolves governments of any involvement.
“We do not trust Berlin’s conclusions,” Polyansky stated. “We urge the German authorities to stop hiding the truth and to cooperate fully by disclosing all available information.”
He also reminded the council that media reports about the yacht Andromeda and rogue Ukrainian operatives surfaced in 2023, after US journalist Seymour Hersh suggested that the attack may have been orchestrated by the Biden administration. Polyansky aligned this theory with expert assessments that the operation would have required state-level resources, something the US has denied.
Polyansky further criticized the Western media's portrayal of the incident, describing it as resembling a spy novel, which conveniently diverts attention from the possibility that the sabotage could have been carried out by a NATO ally, directly harming German economic and political interests.
The Nord Stream pipelines, which were built to transport Russian natural gas to Germany, were damaged in 2022, shortly after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, leading Berlin to halt Russian energy imports and end decades of reliance on Russian gas for economic growth.
Earlier this month, a Ukrainian veteran was arrested in Italy at Germany’s request, accused of being part of a small group of operatives allegedly responsible for the sabotage in the Baltic Sea. Polyansky, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, criticized the lack of transparency from Germany, pointing to frequent media leaks that seem to steer public opinion towards a narrative in which “amateur” operatives, driven by personal motivations, were responsible for the explosions. This narrative, he argued, absolves governments of any involvement.
“We do not trust Berlin’s conclusions,” Polyansky stated. “We urge the German authorities to stop hiding the truth and to cooperate fully by disclosing all available information.”
He also reminded the council that media reports about the yacht Andromeda and rogue Ukrainian operatives surfaced in 2023, after US journalist Seymour Hersh suggested that the attack may have been orchestrated by the Biden administration. Polyansky aligned this theory with expert assessments that the operation would have required state-level resources, something the US has denied.
Polyansky further criticized the Western media's portrayal of the incident, describing it as resembling a spy novel, which conveniently diverts attention from the possibility that the sabotage could have been carried out by a NATO ally, directly harming German economic and political interests.
The Nord Stream pipelines, which were built to transport Russian natural gas to Germany, were damaged in 2022, shortly after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, leading Berlin to halt Russian energy imports and end decades of reliance on Russian gas for economic growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment