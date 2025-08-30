Trend News Agency Amplifies Its Synergies Within Global Media Ecosystem - MP
President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, MP Novruz Aslan shared his thoughts on Trend's anniversary.
He pointed out that Trend has hit the ground running in the modern global media landscape.
“Azerbaijan's national press has always responded to the demand for freedom of speech, pluralism, moral and ethical enlightenment, expression of national interests, and delivery of accurate daily news. As an agency that prioritizes independence, impartiality, truthful reporting, tolerance, diversity, and uniqueness, Trend News Agency has earned deep respect from readers over the years.
In the contemporary landscape characterized by a proliferation
of electronic mass media platforms, it poses a significant
challenge to sustain a robust brand identity and engage prospective
readership effectively. Nonetheless, Trend, leveraging its adept
team proficient in synergizing with contemporary media ecosystems,
has effectively navigated these obstacles and persists in its
trajectory of advancement. The agency's commendable trajectory
positions it as a paradigm for nascent electronic media within the
annals of contemporary Azerbaijani journalism.
With an unwavering commitment to accountability and excellence, we can assert that Trend delivers prompt reportage not only on Azerbaijan's political, economic, and social dynamics, but also on pivotal matters throughout the Caspian basin, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia, positioning itself as a reliable nexus for the international arena.
It is a joyful coincidence that Trend's glorious 30th anniversary takes place in the same year that marks the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press.
I once again sincerely congratulate you and your team on this remarkable occasion, wishing you good health, long life, inexhaustible energy, and new successes in your honorable mission for the development of our national press,” he noted.
