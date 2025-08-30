Estonia reports suspected Ukrainian drone crash
(MENAFN) The wreckage of a crashed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was found in a field in southern Estonia, with authorities suspecting it to be a "combat drone" from Ukraine intended for an attack on Russian targets. The discovery was made by a local farmer on Sunday, and Estonia's Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO) provided details in a press conference on Tuesday. The drone exploded upon impact but caused no injuries or damage.
Margo Palloson, head of the ISS, stated that initial assessments suggest the drone was likely a Ukrainian weapon aimed at Russian installations, though it was diverted from its intended course by Russian GPS jamming and electronic warfare tactics. "There's nothing to suggest this is a Russian drone," Palloson added.
The remains of the drone were scattered, leaving behind a visible crater from the explosion. Authorities are investigating its origin, considering whether it came from Lithuanian or Russian airspace. If confirmed, this would be the first instance of a military drone from the Ukraine conflict reaching Estonia. Neighboring Latvia and Lithuania have reported similar drone crashes in recent months. Earlier this month, Lithuania found a drone believed to have entered from Belarus, identified as a Russian Gerbera drone used mainly as a decoy. The Russian military has not commented on the event.
