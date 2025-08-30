Russia’s top MP gives Putin message to Xi
(MENAFN) Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia’s State Duma, met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday, delivering greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of Putin’s upcoming four-day visit to China next week. During the meeting, Volodin emphasized that the personal relationship between the leaders of China and Russia has shaped cooperation across various sectors and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to upholding the agreements made between the two nations' leadership.
Volodin also briefed Xi on the 10th session of the inter-parliamentary commission between Russia’s Federal Assembly and China’s National People’s Congress, which took place earlier that day. The session focused on several key issues, including countering Western sanctions and external interference in the internal affairs of both countries. Additionally, they discussed increasing trade and economic cooperation and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, China has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia, maintaining strong economic and diplomatic relations with Moscow.
Xi praised the growing cooperation between the two countries, calling it one of the most stable and strategically important relationships among major global powers. He stressed the importance of continuing their "traditional friendship" and deepening mutual trust.
This meeting precedes President Putin’s official visit to China next week, during which he will engage in high-level talks with Xi and participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. According to Russian media, it will be Putin's longest foreign trip since 2014.
