Fenerbahce Parts Ways with Coach Jose Mourinho
(MENAFN) Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce announced on Friday that they have mutually ended their relationship with head coach Jose Mourinho.
“We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who has been the manager of our professional football team since the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career,” Fenerbahce stated in an official announcement.
This decision was made two days after the Istanbul-based club was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League playoffs by Benfica.
Mourinho, the renowned Portuguese manager with a prestigious European coaching history, achieved 37 victories, 14 draws, and 11 defeats in 62 games across all competitions with Fenerbahce.
