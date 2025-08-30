Landslide, Cloudburst in India’s Kashmir Claim Lives
(MENAFN) At least 11 individuals have been killed and two others remain unaccounted for following a landslide and a cloudburst in the twin districts of Reasi and Ramban in Indian-administered Kashmir, as reported by officials on Saturday.
A police representative informed a news agency via phone that seven members of a family lost their lives in a remote village of Bhaddder in Reasi district when a landslide struck their home early in the morning.
“It is an unfortunate incident, all the members of the family have been killed and their bodies have been recovered,” the representative stated.
Search and rescue teams, including local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been mobilized to assist in relief efforts in the affected area.
In another incident in Ramban district, a sudden cloudburst caused flash floods, leading to the deaths of four people and leaving two others missing in Rajgarh.
“Rescue operations are underway to locate the missing persons,” stated Mohammad Alyas, a district official from Ramban, in a phone conversation with the news agency.
In recent weeks, heavy rainfall has caused widespread destruction in the region, with the death toll surpassing 80 and over 30 people reported missing.
Additionally, numerous structures have been damaged, key roadways have been washed away, and several low-lying areas have been inundated by flash floods.
