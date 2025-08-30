Texas Governor Signs Law to Redraw Congressional Maps
(MENAFN) Texas Governor Greg Abbott enacted a law on Friday that revises the state's congressional district boundaries, benefiting Republicans, according to reports from media outlets.
The new redistricting plan was advocated by President Donald Trump with the aim of securing up to five additional Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, where the GOP holds a slim three-seat lead.
Political analysts stated that this move was aimed at solidifying the Republican majority ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, a period when the ruling party typically experiences losses in Congress.
"Texas is now more red in the United States Congress," Abbott commented after signing the bill, using the term "red," a common reference to the Republican Party in the U.S.
Democrats argued that the new maps unfairly disadvantage and diminish the voting power of communities of color.
This prompted dozens of Democratic lawmakers in the Texas House of Representatives to leave the state in early August in an effort to prevent a vote during a special legislative session called by Abbott.
Democrats returned the following week for a new special session, participating in last Wednesday's vote where the bill passed in the Republican-majority Texas House.
The Texas Senate, which is also controlled by Republicans, passed the bill last Friday, clearing the way for Governor Abbott to officially sign it.
However, the Republican win may be short-lived, as California Governor Gavin Newsom and state Democratic leaders approved plans to create five new Democratic-leaning congressional districts, which could counterbalance the five new Texas congressional seats.
