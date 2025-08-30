Beijing Issues Warning to Philippines
(MENAFN) On Friday, Beijing issued a stern warning to the Philippines, emphasizing there would be a "price to pay for trampling on China’s red line," following reports of Taiwan's senior diplomat visiting Manila.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun declared, "There is a price to pay for trampling on China’s red line, and all consequences arising therefrom will be borne by the Philippines."
By permitting Taiwanese diplomat Lin Chia-lung to visit, the Philippines "has provided a platform for 'Taiwan independence' separatists to engage in anti-China activities, and has severely violated the fundamental norms of international relations and the Philippines’ own commitments on Taiwan-related matters," Guo stated.
Although Taipei has not officially commented on Lin’s trip, it did confirm that a business delegation is currently in the Philippines.
Guo further mentioned that Beijing has lodged a "serious" protest with Manila regarding the matter, pointing out that the Philippines' "series of incorrect and provocative actions on Taiwan-related issues" has negatively impacted China-Philippines relations.
"Taiwan is an inseparable part of China’s territory," Guo asserted, urging Manila to uphold the one-China policy.
"Stop pursuing the wrong course and return to the right path immediately, cease playing with fire on issues involving China’s core interests, and stop sending any incorrect signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," the spokesperson concluded.
