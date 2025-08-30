U.S. Reports Two Deaths from Flesh-Eating Bacteria
(MENAFN) Louisiana health authorities confirmed two fatalities from flesh-eating bacteria infections contracted through contaminated raw oyster consumption, media reported Friday.
The Louisiana Oyster Task Force disclosed the deaths during a data review meeting examining recent illnesses connected to state oyster consumption.
Officials identified one victim as a Louisiana resident, with the second fatality involving an out-of-state individual, according to agency representatives.
Both deaths resulted from Vibrio vulnificus infection, a naturally occurring bacterium thriving in warm coastal environments that peaks during May through October months.
Medical experts warned that Vibrio bacteria triggers severe illness when open wounds contact coastal waters or through consumption of raw or inadequately cooked seafood.
Beyond the oyster-related fatalities, Louisiana's Health Department documented two additional deaths this year from identical bacterial infections.
The state experienced a dramatic surge in Vibrio vulnificus cases and mortality rates in 2024, recording 22 hospitalizations to date. More than 80% of infections involved open wound exposure to seawater, health officials noted.
Louisiana isn't alone facing elevated bacterial case numbers, as Florida's Health Department registered 23 Vibrio vulnificus infections this year, with five proving fatal.
Health authorities continue monitoring the outbreak while advising caution with raw seafood consumption and coastal water exposure during peak transmission periods.
The Louisiana Oyster Task Force disclosed the deaths during a data review meeting examining recent illnesses connected to state oyster consumption.
Officials identified one victim as a Louisiana resident, with the second fatality involving an out-of-state individual, according to agency representatives.
Both deaths resulted from Vibrio vulnificus infection, a naturally occurring bacterium thriving in warm coastal environments that peaks during May through October months.
Medical experts warned that Vibrio bacteria triggers severe illness when open wounds contact coastal waters or through consumption of raw or inadequately cooked seafood.
Beyond the oyster-related fatalities, Louisiana's Health Department documented two additional deaths this year from identical bacterial infections.
The state experienced a dramatic surge in Vibrio vulnificus cases and mortality rates in 2024, recording 22 hospitalizations to date. More than 80% of infections involved open wound exposure to seawater, health officials noted.
Louisiana isn't alone facing elevated bacterial case numbers, as Florida's Health Department registered 23 Vibrio vulnificus infections this year, with five proving fatal.
Health authorities continue monitoring the outbreak while advising caution with raw seafood consumption and coastal water exposure during peak transmission periods.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment