Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Court Sentences Student for Anti-Muslim Stickers

Court Sentences Student for Anti-Muslim Stickers


2025-08-30 05:36:16
(MENAFN) A French court has condemned a student to six months of suspended imprisonment for distributing anti-Muslim stickers, as reported by the Collective for Countering Islamophobia in Europe (CCIE) on Friday.

"A 19-year-old man was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence on Thursday by the criminal court in Orleans for putting up anti-Muslim stickers in the city and on the university campus in May 2025," the CCIE shared on the US-based social media platform X.

The CCIE highlighted that the court took into account the student's "diminished capacity for judgment," which led to a sentence less severe than what prosecutors had initially sought.

"His sentence includes a two-year probationary suspension, 70 hours of community service, a requirement to undergo treatment, a ban on carrying weapons, a €200 fine, as well as compensation for the civil parties," the CCIE added.

Authorities discovered that some of the anti-Muslim stickers referenced a Nazi officer, although the student rejected any intent to glorify the officer.

He explained that the act was meant as a "provocative gesture" rather than a political statement.

MENAFN30082025000045017167ID1109996210

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search