Court Sentences Student for Anti-Muslim Stickers
(MENAFN) A French court has condemned a student to six months of suspended imprisonment for distributing anti-Muslim stickers, as reported by the Collective for Countering Islamophobia in Europe (CCIE) on Friday.
"A 19-year-old man was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence on Thursday by the criminal court in Orleans for putting up anti-Muslim stickers in the city and on the university campus in May 2025," the CCIE shared on the US-based social media platform X.
The CCIE highlighted that the court took into account the student's "diminished capacity for judgment," which led to a sentence less severe than what prosecutors had initially sought.
"His sentence includes a two-year probationary suspension, 70 hours of community service, a requirement to undergo treatment, a ban on carrying weapons, a €200 fine, as well as compensation for the civil parties," the CCIE added.
Authorities discovered that some of the anti-Muslim stickers referenced a Nazi officer, although the student rejected any intent to glorify the officer.
He explained that the act was meant as a "provocative gesture" rather than a political statement.
"A 19-year-old man was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence on Thursday by the criminal court in Orleans for putting up anti-Muslim stickers in the city and on the university campus in May 2025," the CCIE shared on the US-based social media platform X.
The CCIE highlighted that the court took into account the student's "diminished capacity for judgment," which led to a sentence less severe than what prosecutors had initially sought.
"His sentence includes a two-year probationary suspension, 70 hours of community service, a requirement to undergo treatment, a ban on carrying weapons, a €200 fine, as well as compensation for the civil parties," the CCIE added.
Authorities discovered that some of the anti-Muslim stickers referenced a Nazi officer, although the student rejected any intent to glorify the officer.
He explained that the act was meant as a "provocative gesture" rather than a political statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment