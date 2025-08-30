Trump Revokes Ex-Vice President’s Secret Service Protection
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has withdrawn US Secret Service protection for ex-Vice President Kamala Harris, a senior White House official confirmed to a news agency on Friday.
A letter, examined by CNN, revealed that Trump instructed Homeland Security to halt "any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law" for Harris, effective September 1.
By federal regulations, former vice presidents are entitled to six months of security, which ended on July 21.
However, CNN reported that Harris' security detail had been extended for an additional year through a directive signed quietly by former President Joe Biden before his departure from office. Trump's recent order revokes this extension.
This move comes as Harris is preparing to embark on a nationwide book tour to promote her memoir 107 Days, which will be released on September 23.
The book reflects on her 2024 presidential race against Trump.
