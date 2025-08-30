Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Cancels Former VP Harris Secret Service Protection

Trump Cancels Former VP Harris Secret Service Protection


2025-08-30 05:10:33
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has terminated US Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a high-ranking White House official verified to a news outlet Friday.

Documentation examined by media reveals Trump directed Homeland Security to cease "any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law" for Harris beginning September 1.

Federal statutes mandate former vice presidents receive six months of protection, which concluded July 21 for Harris. However, media reports her security detail had been prolonged for an additional year through a directive discreetly executed by then-President Joe Biden prior to departing office. Trump's directive nullifies that extension.

The timing coincides with Harris gearing up for a nationwide promotional tour for her upcoming autobiography "107 Days," scheduled for release September 23. The memoir chronicles her 2024 presidential bid against Trump.

MENAFN30082025000045017169ID1109996172

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search