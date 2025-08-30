Trump Cancels Former VP Harris Secret Service Protection
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has terminated US Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a high-ranking White House official verified to a news outlet Friday.
Documentation examined by media reveals Trump directed Homeland Security to cease "any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law" for Harris beginning September 1.
Federal statutes mandate former vice presidents receive six months of protection, which concluded July 21 for Harris. However, media reports her security detail had been prolonged for an additional year through a directive discreetly executed by then-President Joe Biden prior to departing office. Trump's directive nullifies that extension.
The timing coincides with Harris gearing up for a nationwide promotional tour for her upcoming autobiography "107 Days," scheduled for release September 23. The memoir chronicles her 2024 presidential bid against Trump.
