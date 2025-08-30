Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kim Jong Un Plans Tribute Street for Fallen Soldiers

Kim Jong Un Plans Tribute Street for Fallen Soldiers


2025-08-30 05:10:31
(MENAFN) North Korean head of state Kim Jong Un has revealed a blueprint to construct a roadway in Pyongyang dedicated to soldiers who perished in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as reported by state-run media on Saturday.

The project, named “Saebyol Street,” translating to "morning star," will be developed in the Taesong area. Kim made this announcement during a second commemorative event this month, where he awarded military personnel who took part in the war, according to a news agency.

This declaration arrives just days before Kim is scheduled to visit China, where he will join a grand military parade on Wednesday.

The event marks the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of World War II and will also be attended by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The recent awards ceremony followed an earlier one held roughly a week prior in Pyongyang, during which Kim paid tribute to 101 deceased soldiers involved in the war.

During the latest commemoration, Kim presented images of the fallen soldiers—each one enclosed in the national flag—to their mourning relatives, and he posed for group photographs with them.

“To all the bereaved families of the martyrs, I once again express my regret about having failed to save the precious lives of our officers and soldiers who fell on the battlegrounds on a foreign land, as I am anxious that I could not bring them alive back here,” said Kim.

Back in April, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) informed legislators that over 600 North Korean soldiers had died while fighting in support of Russian troops in Ukraine.

The agency added that North Korea likely experienced more than 4,700 total casualties since its forces entered the war.

MENAFN30082025000045017167ID1109996171

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search