Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Japan Reaches for USD60B Defense Budget for 2026

2025-08-30 04:38:48
(MENAFN) Japan's Ministry of Defense unveiled Friday an unprecedented defense spending proposal totaling 8.8 trillion yen for fiscal 2026, marking a significant escalation in military investment centered on advanced missile systems and unmanned aircraft technology.

The massive funding request represents an increase from the previous year's already historic 8.5 trillion yen proposal, continuing Japan's ambitious five-year military expansion program valued at approximately 43 trillion yen. This latest budget submission advances the nation's strategic objective to reach NATO's benchmark of allocating 2 percent of gross domestic product to defense expenditures by 2027.

Ministry documentation reveals that roughly 1 trillion yen from the proposed budget will finance the acquisition of long-range "standoff" missiles designed to neutralize threats from distances beyond enemy retaliation capabilities.

The spending blueprint designates 312.8 billion yen specifically for procuring aerial drone systems, underscoring Japan's commitment to modernizing its military capabilities with cutting-edge autonomous technologies.

Japan's leadership established this defense spending trajectory in 2022, targeting a gradual increase to meet the 2 percent GDP threshold by fiscal 2027—a policy shift that has generated significant debate both within Japan and across the international community.
Exchange rate: 1 yen equals 0.0068 USD

