Heavy Clashes in Gaza Leave Losses to Israel
(MENAFN) According to a news agency, a single Israeli servicemember lost their life and 11 others sustained injuries during severe combat in the Al-Zeitoun district of Gaza City, while four soldiers remain unaccounted for.
Violent confrontations, coupled with aerial bombardments and relentless shelling, are ongoing in the outskirts of Gaza City as Israeli forces continue efforts to seize control, reported Israeli news outlets late Friday.
A media outlet in Israel detailed that Israeli troops are engaged in fierce fighting as they strive to move forward into the contested region.
Various social media platforms shared unverified claims about security-related incidents that allegedly led to the soldiers’ deaths. These claims have not been officially confirmed.
As per the news agency, Israeli news sources characterized the confrontation as among the most intense since October 7, 2023.
A gag order has been enforced by the Israeli defense forces, restricting further media disclosures for the time being.
News reports also indicated that the military initiated widespread search missions, amid increasing apprehension that the missing personnel might have been captured by Hamas.
"We remind those who forget, death or capture," posted Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades on Telegram, aligning with emerging reports of a potential ambush.
Based on video evidence showing continuous helicopter activity, signal flares, and the sounds of firefights, analysts speculate the possible implementation of the "Hannibal Protocol" — a contentious military policy aimed at preventing the abduction of Israeli soldiers.
