Gustavo Petro Condemns Accepting Gaza Genocide
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated on Friday that accepting the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is "anti-human."
"Anyone who accepts this genocide is anti-human; not even beasts would do such a thing," Petro posted on the US social media platform X, along with a video showing Palestinians urgently approaching humanitarian aid convoys.
He described those who tolerate such actions as "simply accomplices" in genocide and "spiritual outcasts from the earth."
Colombia severed diplomatic ties with Israel on May 3, in response to the ongoing military actions against Palestinians in Gaza.
Since October 2023, Israel's military operations in Gaza have resulted in over 63,000 Palestinian deaths. The campaign has devastated the region, which is now facing severe famine.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in the enclave.
