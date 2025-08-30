Trump Insists on Tariffs Despite Federal Court Ruling
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump pledged that tariffs would remain in place, even after a federal appeals court ruling on Friday dismissed his use of emergency powers to implement broad trade tariffs.
"ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT," Trump stated on his social media platform, Truth Social, dismissing the decision from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit as partisan and wrong.
The court backed a previous ruling that determined Trump’s executive orders surpassed his presidential authority.
It supported the Court of International Trade’s decision, which nullified five executive orders that imposed indefinite tariffs on nearly all imports from almost every nation.
Several states, such as Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, and New York, alongside various companies, challenged the tariffs.
Trump described the ruling as potentially disastrous for the nation, warning that removing the tariffs would be "a total disaster for the Country" and leave America "financially weak."
He emphasized that the US would no longer accept "enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs" from other nations that harm domestic manufacturers and farmers.
"ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT," Trump stated on his social media platform, Truth Social, dismissing the decision from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit as partisan and wrong.
The court backed a previous ruling that determined Trump’s executive orders surpassed his presidential authority.
It supported the Court of International Trade’s decision, which nullified five executive orders that imposed indefinite tariffs on nearly all imports from almost every nation.
Several states, such as Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, and New York, alongside various companies, challenged the tariffs.
Trump described the ruling as potentially disastrous for the nation, warning that removing the tariffs would be "a total disaster for the Country" and leave America "financially weak."
He emphasized that the US would no longer accept "enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs" from other nations that harm domestic manufacturers and farmers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment