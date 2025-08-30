Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Insists on Tariffs Despite Federal Court Ruling

2025-08-30 04:13:13
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump pledged that tariffs would remain in place, even after a federal appeals court ruling on Friday dismissed his use of emergency powers to implement broad trade tariffs.

"ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT," Trump stated on his social media platform, Truth Social, dismissing the decision from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit as partisan and wrong.

The court backed a previous ruling that determined Trump’s executive orders surpassed his presidential authority.

It supported the Court of International Trade’s decision, which nullified five executive orders that imposed indefinite tariffs on nearly all imports from almost every nation.

Several states, such as Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, and New York, alongside various companies, challenged the tariffs.

Trump described the ruling as potentially disastrous for the nation, warning that removing the tariffs would be "a total disaster for the Country" and leave America "financially weak."

He emphasized that the US would no longer accept "enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs" from other nations that harm domestic manufacturers and farmers.

